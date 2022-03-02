A North Strabane Township man already accused of shooting at an off-duty sheriff’s deputy during a New Year’s Eve scuffle at a local bar is facing new charges that he pointed his handgun at another man outside a home improvement store in early December.
Dee “DJ” Frazee Jr. was charged last month after South Strabane police said he got into an argument with a man in the Home Depot parking lot along Murtland Avenue and then pointed the gun through the vehicle’s window at the driver’s face during the Dec. 1 dispute.
Police said Frazee apparently shouted to the victim about previous altercations, although the man said he didn’t know who Frazee was or why he was yelling at him. Frazee allegedly told the man to get out of his car and then pulled a handgun from behind his back before striking the victim’s window with the weapon and then pointing it at him, according to court documents. Frazee then left, police said, although the man was able to remember the suspect’s vehicle and license plate information.
Frazee, 27, of 255 Latimer Ave., Strabane, was charged Feb. 16 with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. He was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday morning before District Judge Michael Manfredi on the charges, but the proceeding was postponed until March 22 at 9 a.m., according to online court records.
Frazee has been jailed without bond since shortly after he was accused of firing multiple gunshots into a vehicle with three people inside following a fight during a New Year’s Eve party at Frankie I’s Bar in North Strabane Township. No one was seriously injured, but one person in the vehicle was struck by shrapnel or shattered glass.
During Frazee’s Jan. 21 preliminary hearing in the Frankie I’s shooting, sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Joscsak testified that Frazee got into an argument with him inside the bar and then jumped him in the parking lot as Joscsak and his friends tried to leave. Witnesses said they saw a black handgun tucked in the back of Frazee’s pants during the scuffle. Multiple people testified that two men – including one who matched Frazee’s description – walked toward the SUV as it was trying to leave the parking lot when multiple gunshots were fired, with several of them striking the vehicle.
Investigators said they matched the shell casings and bullets found at the scene to a similar handgun owned by Frazee, although that weapon has not been found.
Joscsak, who was off-duty during the bar incident, said during the preliminary hearing that he believed Frazee was a member of the Pagan Motorcycle Club.
Frazee faces numerous felony charges, including three counts of attempted homicide, in the Dec. 31 shooting at the bar. It is not clear why Frazee was not immediately arrested after the incident outside the home improvement store nearly a month earlier.