North Strabane Township Fire Department pulled a man from Linden Creek after he slipped and fell while he was fishing on Thursday.
The 82-year-old Peters Township resident was with his son at the creek, near Galley Road. According to North Strabane fire Chief Mark Grimm, he slipped on mud and hit his head about 4 p.m.
The man went down an embankment into the creek, and was unconscious for a short time, Grimm said.
“He was in the water from his waist down. He couldn’t get out,” Grimm said.
Firefighters used ropes and ladders to extract him from the creek. According to Grimm, he was in the water for about 45 minutes.
The man was transported via ambulance to Canonsburg Hospital. Grimm said the hospital visit was precautionary, and he does not believe the man suffered any major injuries.