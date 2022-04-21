North Strabane Township Fire Department has entered into an agreement to provide coverage to Somerset Township after North Strabane’s board of supervisors unanimously approved the five-year contract Tuesday.
“We’re one of five fire departments that covers Somerset,” said fire Chief Mark Grimm. “We will take most of the calls on this side of Somerset that butts up against North Strabane Township.”
Somerset does not have its own fire department; instead, the township contracts out nearby townships like North Strabane.
This year, North Strabane will receive a lump sum of $10,000 for providing fire assistance to the areas of Somerset closest to North Strabane, said township manager Andy Walz. The annual amount increases to $10,500 in 2023 and $11,000 in 2024.
Grimm said the partnership improves ISO insurance ratings by ensuring the closest fire company to an incident responds to the scene. The ISO – International Organization for Standardization – ranks fire and other departments on a 1 to 9 safety scale. The agreement also benefits Somerset residents and business owners, Grimm said.
“All mutual aid, we call the closest department,” Grimm said. “Somerset is right across the street. If there’s a major incident, we’re there anyway. We’ll definitely work with them and try to help them any way we can.”
Along with the fire department contract, the board also awarded a contract for $24,800 to LM&R Excavating for the demolition of three fire station buildings at 2550 Washington Road.
When demolition is complete, the township will move forward with its plans to construct a public safety building on that site.
Also Tuesday, supervisors, in a 4-1 vote, approved police Chief Brian Hughes applying for a Local Law Enforcement Grant Program through the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.
If awarded, township officers will be reimbursed for time spent ensuring local establishments are not operating illegal gambling devices and training activities.
“This is something we’re already doing that we could be getting reimbursed for,” said Walz.
During a discussion before the vote, Walz noted the township police force has checked for illegal gambling at local establishments since around the time it enacted the Amusement Device Tax.
Hughes was unavailable for comment Wednesday.
“I don’t think he (Hughes) can properly administer this grant,” said Chairman Neil Kelly, who cast the dissenting vote.