North Franklin Township supervisors broke ground Thursday on the future site of their municipal building.
The project has been more than 20 years in the making. The supervisors will open bids on May 20, and award contracts at their June 14 meeting. The estimated cost of the new building is about $2.5 million.
The building will be built along Franklin Farms Road near the water company’s reservoirs.
Board Chairman Bob Sabot was joined at a press conference Thursday by fellow supervisors Mike Quinn and Joshua Polan, as well as Jeff Kotula, president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, and state Rep. Tim O’Neal.
Sabot explained that the idea for the new building came about in the late ‘90s, when he and Quinn were originally supervisors, and that he was determined to get the job done when he ran for another term on the board.
“I made that clear to the residents of the township, that I intended to get this township moving, and we have done that,” Sabot said.
Kotula spoke of how the new building is a demonstration of continued growth in Washington County.
“We see new manufacturing plants, and, of course, the jobs that are created from them, but what is often overlooked, but yet equally important is the work of our local elected municipal officials,” Kotula said. “That quiet work that they do to not only encourage and make these other projects, but the work they do on behalf of their residents. And that’s what’s happening here today in North Franklin.”
O’Neal gave credit to the supervisors for the development in the North Franklin.
“Now, I haven’t been around in this process for 20 years, but I will tell you that four years ago when I took office, what a difference it is standing here in North Franklin today than it was four years ago,” O’Neal said.
The new municipal building will be more than 7,400 square feet. It will include offices, conference centers and a social hall that can accommodate up to 300 people. There are also plans for a playground and pavilion on the grounds.
The project is being funded through several Local Share Account grants. The current building, also on Franklin Farms Road, will be sold and the proceeds used to help pay for the construction.