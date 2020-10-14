North Franklin Township supervisors are proposing a property tax cut and vowing to remain with state police for patrols.
The $2 million tentative budget, which will be approved in December, includes a 13.8% reduction in taxes that would amount to about $40 per year on a home valued at $200,000, supervising Chairman Bob Sabot said Tuesday.
He said results of a township survey showed that residents preferred by a 2-to-1 margin to remain with state police for protection.
“As far as the board is concerned, the residents have spoken and the residents are very content with the coverage we are currently receiving from the state police, Sabot said. “I consider the matter closed.”
The township in December 2018 disbanded the local five-member police department while facing a nearly $700,000 deficit. The decision also followed sexual harassment complaints within the department as well as lawsuits and grievances.
Sabot said at that time he supported contracting down the road with another local police department.
The switch to state police resulted in few complaints from residents, he said.
“The state police have done a good job,” Sabot said.