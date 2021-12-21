With the 2022 budget in place, North Franklin Township is gearing up for the construction of a new $2.5 million municipal complex next year.
The township board of supervisors passed the $2.15 million budget at its meeting last week. The budget keeps the tax rate steady at 1.25 mills.
Bob Sabot, chairman of the board of supervisors, said $1.1 million is in the building fund for the municipal complex, and there is a budget surplus of $700,000.
“That’s not being used to balance the budget. It’s being used for the township building,” Sabot said.
A $150,000 grant will also go toward the project. Though that still leaves a shortfall, Sabot believes existing tax revenue will come close to making up the difference.
“We might have to do some borrowing. We haven’t decided yet. There aren’t going to be any tax increases. We’re going to do it with existing funds,” Sabot said.
The new municipal complex will be constructed off Franklin Farms Road on an 80-acre property previously owned by Pennsylvania American Water Co.
The new property will not just be a building for township business, but a spot for recreation. There are plans for a playground and walking trails.
“We did a survey in the township on what residents wanted,” Sabot said, adding that pickleball and basketball courts, and trails were among the top requests. “We just want to have walking trails back there so people can see the beauty of the area, and not touch the actual surroundings too much.”
Sabot said he expects groundbreaking by May 1.
Sabot has been pushing for a new municipal complex since the late 1990s. The current building at 620 Franklin Farms Road has had issues with flooding.
According to Sabot, the township plans to sell that property.
“I think we’ve all come to the realization that the current building certainly has outlived its usefulness. We’re figuring the building is going to go for something around $300,000 to $400,000. That would also go to the (new) township building,” Sabot said.