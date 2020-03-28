NORTH FRANKLIN TWP MUNICIPAL BLDG
North Franklin Township declared a COVID-19 state-of-emergency Friday at the request of state emergency management officials.

The declaration will make it easier for the township to ensure nonessential business are closed and cooperate with other municipalities, Supervisor Bob Sabot said.

While it wasn’t known if any township resident had contracted the coronavirus, the declaration will qualify North Franklin for reimbursements for added expenses, Sabot said.

