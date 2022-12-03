North Franklin Township residents will not see their taxes go up next year.
The township board of supervisors is expected to adopt a $2 million budget at its next meeting at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 13.
Updated: December 3, 2022 @ 1:42 am
“We have come a long way in North Franklin where deep deficits just four years ago have now turned into a $900,000 surplus in the general fund, “ said board Chairman Bob Sabot in a press release.
According to the release, the supervisors have made two hires in the road department and have budgeted for a new plow truck next year.
North Franklin Township also broke ground on a new municipal building earlier this year. The $2.5 million project is not expected to affect taxes.
