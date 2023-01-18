North Franklin Township will receive a $354,800 grant for the development of a park.
The grant is through the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ community conservation partnerships program. The funds will go toward developing the 90-acre tract of land that runs from Park Avenue to Sylvan Drive.
