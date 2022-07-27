A North Franklin Township man convicted earlier this year of possessing thousands of child pornography files on his computer was sentenced Tuesday to serve time in a state prison.
Judge Valarie Costanzo sentenced 40-year-old William Douglas Dickey to serve 30 to 60 months in prison after a Washington County jury convicted him March 16 on felony charges of possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility following a three-day trial.
In her sentencing order, Costanzo noted that Dickey was found to have more than 2,000 files on his computer when state police arrested him in November 2019, which raised the standard range of his prison term. She also said that Dickey showed no remorse when he made a brief statement to the court before his sentencing.
In addition to his state prison sentence, Dickey must also register on the state police’s Megan’s Law sexual offender list for 15 years. A pre-sentence investigation found that Dickey is not considered a sexually violent predator.
