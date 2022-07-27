William Dickey

William Douglas Dickey

A North Franklin Township man convicted earlier this year of possessing thousands of child pornography files on his computer was sentenced Tuesday to serve time in a state prison.

Judge Valarie Costanzo sentenced 40-year-old William Douglas Dickey to serve 30 to 60 months in prison after a Washington County jury convicted him March 16 on felony charges of possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility following a three-day trial.

A note on comments

Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In