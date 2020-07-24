A North Franklin Township man is in jail after being accused of strangling his girlfriend Tuesday night.
State police said Austin William Garrett, 18, of 31 Scenic Drive, was at his girlfriend’s Canton Township residence Tuesday when the two argued. Garrett allegedly punched her in the head and face, according to the criminal complaint. At one point, police said, Garrett took month-old child from the woman and “set the child aside” before allegedly grabbing the woman by the neck.
The woman told police she struggled to breathe and lost consciousness. When she regained consciousness, Garrett allegedly continued to punch and spit on her, the complaint said. He took her phone so she couldn’t call her mother, the complaint states.
The next morning, the victim was able to contact her mother, who picked her and the baby up and took them to police. Police said they saw bruising and swelling on the woman’s face.
Garrett was charged by state police with strangulation, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon by District Judge James Saieva and jailed on $15,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.