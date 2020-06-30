An 85-year-old North Franklin Township man was found dead in his home after it caught fire early Tuesday.
Washington County Coroner Tim Warco identified the victim as Gary B. Bigler, his office said. The cause and manner of Bigler's death were pending an investigation.
The fire in the 1100 block of McElree Road was reported about 5:45 a.m. Bigler was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:02 a.m., Warco said.
The state police fire marshal is investigating the fire.
North Franklin fire Chief Dave Bane said Bigler was found in a bathroom attached to a bedroom, where the fire began.
The fire burned itself out quickly and there were no flames present when firefighters arrived on scene, Bane said.
The fire was discovered by a neighbor who noticed smoke upon leaving home for work, Bane said.
Firefighters from Canton, South Franklin and South Strabane townships assisted at the scene.