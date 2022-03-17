A North Franklin Township man accused of possessing child pornography was convicted on two felony charges Wednesday following a three-day trial in Washington County Court.
William Douglas Dickey, 40, was found guilty by a Washington County jury on one count each of possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.
Judge Valarie Costanzo, who presided over the trial, revoked Dickey’s bond and he was taken by sheriff’s deputies to the Washington County jail to await sentencing. Costanzo scheduled his sentencing hearing for 1:30 p.m. June 15.
State police arrested Dickey in November 2019 and accused him of possessing child pornography on his home computer. He had been free on $50,000 unsecured bond since his arrest.