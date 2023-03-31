A district judge ordered a North Franklin Township man to jail without bond on charges of sexually assaulting a juvenile.
Cody Paul Helmick, 33, is charged by state police with felonies of indecent assault and corruption of minors.
According to the criminal complaint, multiple incidents occurred within North Franklin beginning in January 2021. Court records indicate the juvenile is younger than 13.
The allegations were first reported to police on July 12, 2021. According to the complaint, Helmick had inappropriately touched the victim the previous day. In an interview with investigators, the victim disclosed a similar incident that had occurred in January.
Helmick was arraigned Monday morning before District Judge Kelly Stewart. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. April 24.
