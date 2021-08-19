North Franklin Township is hosting an event Saturday to gain public input regarding a new park the township plans to build on a 90-acre tract of land.
The event will be held at the North Franklin Volunteer Fire Company Social Hall, 620 Franklin Farms Rd., from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Representatives from the township’s design team, PORT Urbanism, will meet with the public to discuss the park.
Guided tours will be held on the property at 12, 12:45 and 1:30 p.m.
Free food, along with free crafts and games for children will be provided. The township also will hold two free drawings for four-packs of Kennywood tickets.
The township received a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to help fund a master site development plan for the park.
All residents and families are invited to attend to share input on the park and participate in events.