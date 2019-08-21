A woman escaped to a pizza shop after she claimed her boyfriend choked her to the point where she passed out in his North Charleroi residence Monday night.
The alleged victim, Lisa Rubino, also accused Thomas J. Doyle Jr. of kicking her in the left side of her head while she was on the floor in need of air in an apartment at 327 Pennsylvania Ave., court records say.
Charleroi Regional police said Rubino also accused Doyle, 42, of punching her many times in the back before she ran about 9 p.m. to Double M’s Pizza, which is in the same building.
Police took Doyle into custody on charges of strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
He was placed in Washington County jail on $100,000 bond set by District Judge David W. Mark.