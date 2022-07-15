A North Charleroi man is being held in the Washington County jail without bond after threatening a woman in his home.
Joshua Jacob Evans, 30, faces charges of terroristic threats, harassment and false imprisonment, all misdemeanors. He also faces a separate set of charges for making a false report and retaliation against a witness or victim, also misdemeanors.
Charleroi Regional Police went to Evans’ Center Avenue home at about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday after Evans called 911. He claimed his father had opened the back window of his home and was shouting threats.
Police soon learned the incident never happened, and that Evans’ parents are victims in a separate criminal case in which he is the defendant.
At the time of the incident, Evans was out on $10,000 bond on a simple assault charge.
Police returned to Evans’ home at about 4 a.m. According to court records, Evans threatened to kill his girlfriend and would not let her leave. He also threatened the lives of his parents and sister, police alleged.
District Judge Eric Porter arraigned Evans Wednesday morning. He is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 18.