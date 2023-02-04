NORTH CHARLEROI – Two remaining vacancies on North Charleroi council have been filled, as well as the borough’s mayoral position.
At a special meeting Wednesday, Mark Boyle and Russ Pendo were named to council, and former North Charleroi Councilman Steve Sergi was appointed mayor.
The vacancies were created by a number of resignations in January. Council members Carrie Zeletski, Cynthia Randall and Dave Diess resigned as well as Mayor Steve Hega and Solicitor Chrissy Cardinale.
Diess resigned because he moved out of the borough. None of the others provided a reason for their resignations.
Mary Altemara was appointed Jan. 24 to replace Diess. Fred Schwalb and Joe Duche remained in their seats on council. Schwalb has taken over as president, replacing Zeletski.
Steven Toprani has been appointed the borough’s new solicitor.
Sergi said he served on council about 15 years ago and said he was told in the past that he would be a good pick for mayor.
“I left council years ago because I did not have enough time to really (do the job),” Sergi said Thursday. “I’m the type of person who tries to put enough time into something and if I can’t put enough time into it, it’s not worth taking up that position.”
Sergi, 61, has lived in the borough for more than 40 years and is a longtime volunteer firefighter, serving as the borough’s fire chief at one time.
“I’ve been here a lot and I see what goes on,” he said. “I can’t really say if I’m going to be good at the position. I thought, take it, see what you can do.”
Pendo, 67, is a newcomer to council. He said he’s lived in the borough for about 26 years.
“The borough was in kind of a fix and I told Fred Schwalb that if you need a hand I’ll help you out,” he said Thursday. “It’s going to be something different. I’ve got the time that I can put into it. I’m going to do my best to make everything go well and smoothly in the borough.”
Boyle could not be reached for comment.
The newly configured council has its first meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 20.
