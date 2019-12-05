A North Bethlehem Township farmer was killed overnight Wednesday or Thursday in an accident involving his all-terrain vehicle.

Washington County Coroner Tim Warco said Scott Manko, 50, of Route 519, was pronounced dead at 4:58 a.m. Thursday on Ross Farm.

While the cause and manner of death were pending toxicology tests, authorities said the death was being treated as an accident.

Manko and his wife, Amy, raised sheep and marketed the wool they produced across the country.

Manko left his residence about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and was found dead at 3:30 a.m. the following day pinned under the ATV, Warco's office said.

Volunteers from the Cokeburg, Lone Pine, Marianna and Richeyville fire departments were involved in the search for Manko. The Washington County Department of Public Safety also assisted at the farm, Warco said.

Scott Beveridge

