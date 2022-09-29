A North Bethlehem Township man is in jail after state police accused him of both possessing and creating child pornography.
Dennis Shrader, 56, faces felonies of child pornography, photographing or filming sexual acts and criminal use of a communication facility.
According to the criminal complaint, in August 2021, police followed up on a tip from software company Synchronoss that someone had uploaded an image of child pornography to their cloud-based account.
The phone number associated with the account was traced back to Shrader, according to police.
The company filed more complaints about a year later when a user with the same phone number uploaded multiple files containing child pornography.
On Monday, police executed a search warrant at Shrader’s home at 2652 National Pike. Police said Shrader admitted to being in possession of the illicit material.
According to court records, police seized multiple devices from Shrader’s home, including a laptop that contained inappropriate images and videos of a juvenile.
Shrader allegedly told police that he had filmed the material himself. According to records, police found more than 500 files containing child pornography on Shrader’s devices.
District Judge Kelly Stewart sent Shrader to the Washington County jail without bond, citing the nature of the charges. Shrader is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Oct. 5.
