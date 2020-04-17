North Bethlehem Township supervisors will sponsor cleanup days for township residents only May 2 to 10 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
A container will be located on township property at the junction of Route 917 and Ontario Road.
The following items will not be accepted: Oil, oil rags, oil filters, tires, hazardous waste, industrial waste, chemical products, solvents, fluorescent tube lightbulbs, appliances containing freon, paints or paint thinners, herbicides and pesticides, radioactive materials, propane tanks, yard waste, trees, brush, shrubs or stumps, computer monitors, TVs or microwaves.