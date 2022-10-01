A North Bethlehem Township man arrested Monday after state police found more than 500 files of child pornography on devices in his home was a substitute school bus driver for the Bentworth School District.

Scott Martin, the district’s superintendent, confirmed Friday that Dennis Shrader, 56, had been employed by the district, though it was for less than a year and he was removed from the substitute list once district officials received word of his arrest.

Staff Writer

Brad Hundt came to the Observer-Reporter in 1998 after stints at newspapers in Georgia and Michigan. He serves as editorial page editor, and has covered the arts and entertainment and worked as a municipal beat reporter.

