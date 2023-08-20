A nonprofit received $100,000 through a federal program for restoration efforts at the Dunkard Creek Watershed.
The Office of Surface Mining Reclamation & Enforcement (OSMRE) awarded the money to the Stream Restoration Inc., based in Seven Fields, Butler County.
The money is through OSMRE’s Watershed Cooperative Agreement Program (WCAP).
Stream Restoration Inc. focuses its work on addressing issues related to abandoned mine sites. The $100,000 will go toward improving the Maiden Passive Treatment system in Dunkard Township.
A press release issued by OSMRE states that when completed, the system is expected to treat about 150 million gallons of acid mine drainage per year, which could prevent more than 25,000 pounds of iron and 20,000 pounds of aluminum from entering Dunkard Creek.
“Stream Restoration Incorporated is grateful to receive the WCAP grant from OSMRE,” said Cliff Denholm, executive director of Stream Restoration, in the release. “These matching funds are critical to complete our project to rehabilitate the Maiden Passive Treatment System and improve Dunkard Creek by leveraging more than $240,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.”
