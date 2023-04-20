Today is the 79th anniversary of the worst United States Liberty ship disaster of World War II – the sinking of the SS Paul Hamilton by a German torpedo bomber.

The ship, her entire crew and passengers, a total of 580 men, were lost in 30 seconds. Forty-one of those who perished were natives of Pennsylvania, and two were from Washington County: Blaine Robert Dunmire, who was born in Belle Vernon but raised in Charleroi, and Herman John Yeager of Charleroi.

