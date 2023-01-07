Walk into any local bar and you’ll see plenty of people with drinks in their hands. But is there alcohol in that glass?
There’s a growing – albeit small – trend in the market for non-alcoholic beers and “mocktails” as some people want to enjoy the flavor of their drinks without the buzz.
“Some people want to go out and have a delicious, fancy drink but don’t want to get drunk and don’t want to spend as much money,” said Jessica Lavelle, the head bartender at Presidents Pub in Washington.
Her restaurant specializes in serving craft cocktails, but in recent years began creating “mocktails” – which have all the specialty ingredients except alcohol – for people who want to feel like they’re part of the party but don’t want the booze. The restaurant has even created a “mocktail” flight that offers four specialty drinks that are catered to the time of year with seasonal recipes.
“They want to have an enjoyable, fun time,” Lavelle said. “It just gives people the option to go out and have a fun time and enjoy their cocktails while not actually having a cocktail.”
Lavelle said the drinks are popular year-round, although they do see an uptick this month as some people have decided to abstain from drinking through the “Dry January” fad. The restaurant also offers a non-alcoholic beer that tastes similar to an IPA.
According to a study by NielsenIQ, non-alcoholic beverage sales grew by more than 20% from 2021 to 2022 and accounted for nearly $400 million in revenue in the United States. Non-alcoholic beer accounted for about 85% of those sales, which is still a relative drop in the pint glass compared to the estimated $261 billion in alcohol sales in the United States last year.
Holly Martin, a psychologist at New Directions Counseling in North Strabane, said she’s seen more of a niche market for non-alcoholic options recently. But she cautioned that non-alcoholic drink options should never be a substitute for people with addition issues who are trying to remain sober.
“People who have a concern or a problem with alcohol use, that is not a good option. It really just triggers them to want the real thing,” said Martin, who specializes in treating addiction. “If you have the disease of addiction, you’re not going to fool it with a ‘mocktail.’ You’re just not. People who are in recovery, it’s just not worth of a risk.”
Martin said she’s noticed that more and more people aren’t pressuring their friends to drink alcohol in social settings, unlike in the past. So for people who do not have a problem with substance abuse, Martin said a non-alcoholic drink can be an option for someone who wants to go out and have a good time with friends.
“People are more cautious with what they’re doing, but they do want to feel like they’re a part of their friends and feel like they’re having a good time. There’s more and more of that,” Martin said. “Some people want to feel like they fit in (and) I don’t have a problem with that. It’s not going to hurt them.”
That’s the mindset of Holly Tonini, who doesn’t drink alcohol but still enjoys going out with friends. She said not having a “mocktail” option at restaurants sometimes makes her feel left out.
“I’d love for ‘mocktails’ to become more of a thing,” Tonini said. “I get bummed when I go to a restaurant or place that is known for fancy drinks and I’m told my only options are soda, water, juice or tea.”
The New Eagle resident was excited to hear places like Presidents Pub can offer her that choice, and she planned to make a visit there soon.
“I’ll have to make the trip now,” she said. “That sounds really cool.”
Lavelle said they’ll be ready to serve whatever their customers want to drink.
“It’s a little easier,” Lavelle said about pouring a non-alcoholic specialty drink. “You just have one less ingredient. It’s all the same motions just without the liquor.”
