The Washington County Community Foundation (WCCF) is accepting nominations for its Dr. Howard Jack Outstanding Public Educator Award, which includes a $1,000 grant to the educational program of the recipient’s choice.
“If ever there was a time to recognize public educators, now is the time,” said Betsie Trew, WCCF President & CEO. “The COVID-19 pandemic upended K-12 education throughout the country and forced schools to implement elements of remote learning into the daily curriculum. Some teachers are simultaneously managing in-person education along with remote education. The Howard Jack Outstanding Public Educator Award is an opportunity to recognize a local educator who, through the pandemic, has displayed dedication, creativity, and resilience to continue to educate students through this most challenging time.”
The Dr. Howard Jack Outstanding Public Educator Award was created by the WCCF Board of Trustees in 2008 to recognize a local public educator who has displayed the ability to inspire children from all backgrounds and abilities, who has earned the respect of colleagues, students and parents, and who is actively engaged in the community.
“Education was at the top of Dad’s list of priorities; not surprising that all three of his daughters became teachers! To honor him in this way is simply perfect,” said Carol Sisk, daughter of Dr. Howard Jack
Dr. Howard Jack, himself a life-long learner, dedicated his adult life to the field of education and his community. He began his professional teaching career at East Washington High School in 1947. Over the years he served as principal at both Hampton High School and Thomas Jefferson High School. In 1965 he became superintendent at Peters Township High School, a position he held until his retirement in 1983.
A nomination form is available on www.wccf.net and nominations will be accepted until May 31. Questions may be directed to the foundation at 724-222-6330 or info@wccf.net.