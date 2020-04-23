On the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Noble Environmental announced $50,000 in “green” grants for organizations in western Pennsylvania, including three in Washington County.
Noble Environmental, the parent company of County Hauling, awarded more than $20,000 to Arc Human Services, Canonsburg police, and Communities Moving Forward.
The $10,000 going toward Arc Human Services, which serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will help facilitate their move to West Pike Street in Canonsburg, in the building that housed Brody’s Furniture.
Though that process came to a halt because of COVID-19, CEO Ed Picchiarini hopes they will be able to move in by October.
The three-story building will consolidate Arc’s staff from its current location, while also having a cafe and art gallery on the main floor.
“The grant money really helps us to get some of the renovation done for the gallery, and for the art studio. It really allows us to take the next step toward doing that,” Picchiarini said.
Canonsburg police received $6,400 for the purchase of a ballistic shields.
When Officer Scott Bashioum was killed in Nov. 2016 after being shot with a high-powered rifle when responding to a domestic dispute, Chief Alex Coghill decided that each of their police cars would have a ballistic shield. The shields offer protection for officers against the kind of weaponry that killed Bashioum, something regular body armor is unable to do, Coghill said.
Canonsburg police had purchased three since 2016.
“We had one budgeted for this year. Now that we got the grant, it’s obviously going to save the taxpayers money,” Coghill said.
Communities Moving Forward is a coalition that fights drug addiction in Washington County. It was co-founded by Canonsburg Mayor Dave Rhome, who helps run it with members of Washington County Drug and Alcohol Commission. The organization received $5,600 from Noble Environmental.
According to Rhome, the money will help the organization open Fresh Start Cafe at 117 West Pike St.
Though work on opening the cafe has also been delayed because of COVID-19, Rhome says it will be a nonprofit coffee shop that will serve as a safe place to gather for people who may be lonely or suffering from mental health issues.
“Those people coming to the shop will have an opportunity to share their experiences in life. They can always feel safe and secure and all be a part of the community,” Rhome said.
According to Rhome, once work can continue on the coffee shop, the grant money will be put to “great use.”
“We can’t thank Noble enough for what they’ve done,” Rhome said. “We are very grateful to them.”