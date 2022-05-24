Pennsylvania is expected to see above-average temperatures this summer, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said in its Climate Predictor Outlook.
The vast majority of Pennsylvania, including Southwestern Pennsylvania, is projected to experience hotter-than-normal temperatures between June and August, the agency’s forecast said, while there is a possibility the region also receives precipitation that exceeds typical levels.
Fayette and Greene counties, and a portion of Washington County, are located in an area that is “leaning above normal” in its chances to see more rainfall than normal.
Nearly every state in the United States is likely to record above-normal temperatures this summer, with the highest likelihood for hot temperatures in Utah, Colorado and New Mexico, according to NOAA’s outlook. Another pocket especially likely to see a hot summer is the Northeast.
The drought throughout the West is expected to worsen, driven by a combination of stifling temperatures and lower rainfall amounts, NOAA said.
Only the East Coast, Gulf states, southern Arizona and Alaska are predicted to have a wetter summer. The rest of the country is facing dry conditions.
In Pittsburgh, the average temperature for June is 79.4 degrees. For July, it is 82.9, and for August, 81.7 degrees, according to Myranda Fullerton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.
“Everything we see pretty much lines up with (NOAA’s outlook) with respect to temperature and what we’d normally see for precipitation,” said Fullerton. “That could certainly mean more hot streaks here and there. It’s important to watch humidity levels, because when it’s hot and humid is different than when it’s dry and hot.”
The National Weather Service said extreme heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, causing hundreds of deaths each year. It can increase heat-related illnesses in vulnerable populations, including seniors, younger children, people with chronic illness, and those without air conditioning.
For heat safety tips and resources, visit weather.gov/safety/heat.
Additionally, the National Hurricane Center is expected to release its Atlantic hurricane season outlook in the coming days.
The hurricane season is expected to be above normal this year, driven in part by a La Nina climate pattern and warmer water.