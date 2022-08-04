The National Weather Service on Tuesday visited sites in Greene and Washington counties and West Virginia, where it confirmed that two separate tornadoes touched down Monday night.
Fayette County, however, managed to avoid damage from the severe storm that passed through Southwestern Pennsylvania and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.
The weather service had considered visiting Fayette County on Wednesday, but there was not enough evidence of damage to merit an investigation, the weather service said.
A severe thunderstorm warning and a tornado warning had been issued in Fayette County Monday night, but the Fayette County Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday that only a few fallen trees were reported throughout the county.
Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.