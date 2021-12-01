The initial Washington County budget for next year is expected to increase nearly 50% over the approved 2021 plan, thanks to the influx of federal COVID-19 stimulus relief funds pouring in for new projects and programs.
County officials posted the $148.98 million draft budget Nov. 24, which does not include a tax increase, although more changes will likely be made before the county commissioners approve it in two weeks.
Finance Director Joshua Hatfield expects the final 2022 budget that the commissioners will vote on Dec. 16 to be lower as they continue to make tweaks to the spending plan and “fine tune” updated revenue figures.
The anticipated revenue from real estate property taxes is relatively steady, with the county expecting to receive about $43.1 million next year, which is up about $1 million from this year’s budgeted amount. Hatfield expects the commissioners will be able to keep the property tax rate at 2.43 mills.
“Our revenues are kind of static. There’s not much variation with our revenue,” Hatfield said. “I don’t anticipate (the millage rate) changing.”
Next year’s posted budget is significantly higher than the original $104 million spending plan for 2021 that passed last December, but that’s mainly due to the federal American Rescue Plan Act that injected trillions into the national economy and local governments this spring. The estimated revenue for this year turned out to be nearly $143 million, which is in line with the nearly $149 million set in this year’s budget.
The $49.4 million in ARP money the county received earlier this year skewed the figures and accounts for the uptick in the budget, although not all of that money will be spent in 2022. That money is still available for several years, meaning projects and programs in the county will benefit for some time.
Part of that will aid the reorganized human services department, with those changes expected to be implemented in January. Hatfield said that the county had hoped to start it last July, meaning a portion of it was already built into the 2021 budget, allowing for the unused money to continue into the 2022 spending plan.
“The big thing is the (human services) model is built into the budget this year,” Hatfield said.
The posted budget is available for review upon request to Chief Clerk Cynthia Griffin during normal business hours.
The commissioners will meet at 2 p.m. today at the Courthouse Square conference room, although the budget is not on the agenda for discussion.