As big and popular as the Rain Day festival has become, with as many vendors and visitors as ever, something was missing Monday – the rain.
As of 8 p.m. Monday, Waynesburg’s favorite festival celebrating the rain that traditionally falls July 29 was hot, sunny and dry this year. That means, of course, that Waynesburg Mayor Brian Tanner lost his hat bet with KDKA sports anchor Bob Pompeani.
“They’ll run me out of town if I keep losing like this,” Tanner said.
It’s his second year as mayor and his second year of no rain on Rain Day. He said the tradition of Rain Day started decades ago, when a Waynesburg farmer walked into a drug store and mentioned that it always seems to rain on his birthday, July 29.
“And it does rain the majority of the time. It’s supposed to rain tomorrow,” Tanner said Monday.
Rain or shine, this year’s festival had more vendors than last year, and people traveled from all over to participate in the tradition. Rain Day’s mascot, Wayne Drop, danced to live music as visitors cooled off at the stands of vendors selling flavored ice and ice cream cones. Several people cooled down in the dunk tank on High Street and under a misting station near the borough office.
The festival kicked off at 10 a.m. with the annual umbrella decorating contest. Out of the 13 contestants, Malanna Hertig won with a peacock-themed umbrella. Jacob Kehoe won second place with a thunderstorm theme, and Sophia Faddis won third place with a Harry Potter-theme umbrella.
U.S. Congressman Conor Lamb, of the 17th District, came down to participate in Rain Day and to be one of the judges for the annual umbrella decorating contest. He said that he had spent last year’s festival in Waynesburg, when he was a representative for this area. He enjoyed it so much he returned this year.
“It’s a great tradition and an incredible story,” Lamb said.
He mentioned the Rain Day Boys, the 17 Greene County men who died in World War I on July 29, 1918. He said the Rain Day festival is a way for the community to remember and honor “those men who gave their lives.”
“It’s a testament to the community,” he said.
Another great Rain Day tradition is the Miss Rain Day Scholarship Pageant, which happened Sunday evening. Katie Swauger, 16, of Carmichaels, won and was able to wear the crown and sash during the festival Monday.
“I’m really excited to start this journey,” she said Monday. “It’s not really rainy, but I’m so glad it’s a nice day.”
Swauger competed for the title against Remmey Lohr, 16, of Carmichaels, and Paytyn Neighbors, 15, of Greensboro. Swauger said the 2018 Miss Rain Day, Loren Schroyer, is one of her best friends from dance class. Schroyer encouraged Swauger to compete this year, she said.
“When she won, I said that I wanted to do this,” Swauger said. “I’ve always wanted this title. I still can’t believe it’s real.”
Tanner said the umbrella sky set up outside the county courthouse attracted several people this year, as well as a headlining band from Nashville, the Eskimo Brothers. The Umbrellas Over Rain Day project, with multi-colored umbrellas hanging 18 feet high, was set up July 20 and will be taken down Tuesday. The display was done by Hughie’s Event Production Services in Pittsburgh.