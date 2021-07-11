A fire late Saturday afternoon at One Stop Auto Group, 600 Pittsburgh St., North Union Township, was extinguished without any injuries.
North Union Township Volunteer Fire Department also reported on social media that while attempting to establish a water source for the fire, one of its vehicles was involved in a minor accident, again with no one hurt.
Crews from West Leisenring Fire Department, located 3.2 miles from the scene, and Uniontown Fire Department responded to the blaze, as well.
In addition to information about its activities Saturday, the North Union department also posted this “reminder:”
“Please be cautious when you see emergency vehicles. If the lights are on, there is an emergency. Please stay back. We cannot do our job efficiently if bystanders are hindering the operation.
“We also understand (Route) 51 being shut down in parts caused some frustration. But please, do not take your anger out on our fire personnel. The roads are blocked for a reason: Our hose that was supplying water was lying in the roadway. Damage to the hose not only costs a lot of money but in the end could cost a life.”