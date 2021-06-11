No one was injured late Wednesday when a fire destroyed a vacant mobile home on Locust Grove Lane in Mt. Pleasant Township. Township fire chief Adam Lohr said the state police fire marshal investigated the scene and was unable to determine the cause of the fire. Firefighters from Sturgeon, Midway, McDonald and Cecil Township assisted Mt. Pleasant at the scene.
