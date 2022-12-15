Premier fire

Chartiers Township, Washington and South Strabane fire departments responded to a report of a fire at Premier Washington Health Center, 36 Old Hickory Ridge Road, at about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. Chartiers fire Chief Fred Simpson said the fire was isolated to a heating unit in a room in the south wing’s second floor. Simpson said they were able to stop the fire quickly and that building maintenance would replace the unit. Nobody was injured or displaced due to the fire.

 Jon Andreassi

