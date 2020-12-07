An investigation is underway into an explosion at a compressor station in Greene County early Saturday morning.
Morris Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jeff Lash said Sunday his department was called to the Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s Callisto compressor station on Hopkins Run Road in Morris Township shortly after midnight.
Upon arrival, Lash said firefighters saw flames coming from the station. He said firefighters met with Equitrans employees at the scene, who shut down the residual gas.
After the gas was shut off, the fire self-extinguished a few hours later, Lash said.
Lash said no injuries were reported, but the station sustained “some property damage.” He added the fire department has “no idea” what caused the explosion, and Equitrans is conducting an investigation into the incident.
Morris Township Fire Department was assisted at the scene by firefighters from Waynesburg and from Center, Gray and Richhill townships in Greene County, and from West Finley in Washington County.
Lash said Greene County Emergency Management Services and the state Department of Environmental Protection were advised of the incident.
Calls to Equitrans Midstream Corporation were not returned by press time.