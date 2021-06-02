In yet another sign that COVID-19 is subsiding, no new deaths from the virus were reported in Washington, Greene, Fayette, Westmoreland or Allegheny counties, and the number of new cases is also dropping.
Washington County added 11 new cases, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Tuesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 17,779. Greene County added seven, for a 14-month total of 3,302. Nineteen new cases were reported in Fayette County, for a cumulative total of 13,217. Allegheny County had 49 new cases, for a total of 101,336, and Westmoreland County had 20 additional cases, for a total of 34,129.
Across the state, there were 684 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the statewide total to 1,202,863. As of midnight on Monday, there were no new deaths reported in Pennsylvania. Since the start of the pandemic, 27,214 Pennsylvanians have died due to the coronavirus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to 57.8% of its population. The commonwealth is ninth among the 50 states in first doses administered by percentage of population. The CDC also says that 71% of Pennsylvanians aged 18 or older have received a first dose of vaccine. Pennsylvania’s mask mandate is set to end June 28, or when 70% of the population is vaccinated, whichever comes first.