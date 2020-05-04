Allegheny County has gone two straight days without reporting a new COVID-19 death, its health department reported Monday.
There have been 102 deaths from the virus in Allegheny since mid-March, a number that has held steady since Sunday, the department said.
State officials have said Pennsylvanians have been slowing the spread of the virus by staying home and wearing masks in public.
“We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our health care workers and our first responders," state health Secretary Rachel Levine said Monday.
Pennsylvania reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths that day, taking the total number of victims to 2,458. To date, 50,092 people have tested positive for the virus in Pennsylvania since March 6.
Washington County, which has reported two deaths from the virus, added a new positive case, taking its total to 120. Greene County, where the first death from the virus was reported Sunday, remained at 27 positive cases.
Allegheny reported 20 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking its total Monday to 1,365.