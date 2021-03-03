No injuries were reported following a house fire on Hickory Road in Somerset Township early Tuesday morning.
According to Ellsworth volunteer fire Chief Craige Pysh, crews responded about 2:20 a.m. to the home, where an older man and adult son were living. Pysh said both were able to escape the residence safely.
Pysh said the fire appeared to have started in the attached garage or foyer area. He said the garage sustained most of the damage.
The state police fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate a cause, which has not yet been determined, Pysh said.
Assisting at the scene were Fallowfield, Valley Inn, Cokeburg, Bentleyville and Ambulance and Chair Service.