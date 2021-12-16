Generic car crash 2 5ccdd49c-971f-11e8-abaf-07b1f0eb21c264generic car crash 2observer-reporter.com0
No one was injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer in Chartiers Township Tuesday morning.
According to Chartiers police, the accident occurred on South Country Club Road near Barnickel Street at about 6:20 a.m.
A man struck the rear two tires of the trailer, according to police. His vehicle spun around and came to a rest in the middle of the road, facing the opposite direction.
One of the trailer’s tires became dislodged and continued traveling up the road. The tire struck a metal fence in the 800 block of South Country Club Road, police said.