A loaded school bus carrying students in the McGuffey School District was rear ended Wednesday afternoon.
According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the accident occurred about 3:20 p.m. at 4075 State Route 40, Buffalo Township. No students were injured, and it was not immediately clear how many students were on the bus or from what school in the district they were coming.
