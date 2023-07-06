There were no injuries after a house fire broke out early Wednesday morning in Buffalo Township.
Claysville and Taylorstown Fire Departments were called to the 100 block of Hathaway Road at about 2 a.m., according to a Washington County 911 supervisor.
