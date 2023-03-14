A home in Marianna was damaged Sunday morning when a fire broke out on the second floor. According to Marianna Fire Department, firefighters were called to the Fulton Street house shortly after 3 a.m. All of the occupants made it out of the home without any reported injuries. Marianna Fire Department was assisted by East Bethlehem, Richeyville, Cokeburg, Ellsworth and Clarksville fire departments.
No injuries in Marianna fire
Jon Andreassi
Staff writer
