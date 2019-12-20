No one was injured when a gas well exploded in Carmichaels Township Thursday night.
According to Greene County Emergency Management Director Greg Leathers, there was a failure in the valve of a pipeline owned by Diversified Gas & Oil.
The explosion occurred at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, in the 900 block of Ceylon Road.
“(Diversified) were on the scene very quickly, and turned off the valve,” Leathers said.
Though the explosion was loud, Leathers said it did not cause a fire, and it did it did not last long.
“People felt it,” Leathers said. “There was a crew in Fayette County looking on their side of the river.”