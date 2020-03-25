Food accessibility is a major concern during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding attempted to ease that anxiety Tuesday morning.
“The food supply is safe and will continue. There is no food shortage,” he said during a media briefing from Harrisburg. Redding was accompanied by Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller in a half-hour session focused mostly on emergency food assistance resources to help individuals and families who are food insecure.
Redding, however, added a fairly stern caveat for grocery store shoppers: “People should not be hoarding extra products, causing serious shortages. Everyone has to return to normal purchasing, enabling the stores to catch up.
“The goal is that no one in Pennsylvania will go hungry.”
“Life has slowed, and it has changed,” Miller said, “but it has not stopped for the millions of Pennsylvanians who depend on food assistance programs.”
The agriculture secretary said the “supply chain is a stressed system” that also is a large system. “(In Pennsylvania), it is linked to regional and national products. We need products from the Midwest and Northeast to make the system work.”
A shortage of merchandise, however, is far from the only concern. The temporary closure of non-life-sustaining businesses statewide, in an effort to mitigate spread of the virus that causes the disease COVID-19, has led to a groundswell of applications for unemployment compensation. Redding said there were an estimated 240,000 new claims, only in the past week. The lack of a paycheck limits a family’s ability to acquire food.
Recommending a source of assistance, the secretaries underscored the importance of food banks, food pantries and other programs. Residents may contact a local food bank or pantry on their own or through Feeding Pennsylvania and Hunger-Free Pennsylvania.
Residents in need are encouraged to reach out to local food banks and pantries, which could use some help. “They need more volunteers,” Redding said. “If you’re healthy and able to volunteer, contact your local food bank.”
He said “there has been a lot of outreach” to these facilities. “We have to make sure that part of the supply chain is open. There is a surge in the charitable food system, and that has to continue.”
Miller echoed Redding’s sentiments. “We need to be sure our charitable food networks are able to continue their daily operations and meeting the need of their communities,” she said, urging residents “to contact your local food bank to get involved.”
Miller’s department oversees programs that have seen a 23% increase in applications, due mostly to the widespread closure of businesses. DHS is continuing to process applications and benefit renewals for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), which helps residents buy food. Emergency applications can be expedited and issued in five days. Applications may be made at www.compass.state.pa.us.
The emergency Feeding Taskforce – made up largely of state agencies, charitable food networks and food retailers – strives to identify available resources and provide food and water to areas in need. It also is seeking businesses that can help feed and shelter residents.
Redding rarely referred to specific food items, although his response to a reporter from Central Pennsylvania, a strong dairy area, was interesting. He said the state’s milk supply “is good,” and the demand for fluid milk has increased 200% over the past two weeks. With schools closed, he said milk is being packaged more in gallon and half-gallon containers instead of the smaller sizes for students.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.