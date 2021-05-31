The state Health Department reported 27 new COVID-19 statewide deaths over the three-day holiday weekend, none of which involved residents of Washington, Greene or Fayette counties.
New virus cases continued to drop since Friday as more Pennsylvanians become vaccinated against the virus. As of Saturday, 53.5% of Pennsylvania adults were considered to be fully vaccinated, the state Health Department reported.
Washington County reported 16 new virus cases over the long weekend, taking its cumulative total to 17,768 as of noon Monday.
Greene reported 10 new cases and Fayette had 21, bringing their totals to 3,295 and 13,198, respectively.