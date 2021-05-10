COVID-19 DOH Testing Lab

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on March 6.

There were no new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for the fourth straight day Monday in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties, the state health department reported.

There were nine new virus cases reported Monday in both Washington and Fayette as hospitalization and new COVID-19 cases continued to decline in Pennsylvania. There were no new cases reported in Greene.

The department said 45.3% of Pennsylvania adults were fully vaccinated as of Monday, a number that has been slowly rising.

The state announced 1,023 new virus cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,174,687 since March 2020.

