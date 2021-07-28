Canonsburg police will not file charges against the parents of a 7-year-old boy who was found wandering Monday evening.
Borough police Chief Alex Coghill said they received the report of the child about 7:30 p.m.
He was found in an alley between Smithfield and Vine streets wearing only a diaper, according to Coghill.
Coghill said the child had wandered about a block from his home on Greenside Avenue.
Coghill called the circumstances that led to the incident part of a “series of unfortunate events.”
“We don’t have a caretaker issue. It’s not the case. That’s the reason you have investigations. There are just some things that went wrong, out of people’s control,” Coghill said.
According to Coghill, the child was checked by medics as a precaution, but he was not injured, and was returned home safely. Coghill said he did not believe negligence was involved.