A Burgettstown man died following a fight in a Downtown Pittsburgh hotel over the weekend, police said.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the man as Jacob E. Brown, 41. He was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital shortly after 3 a.m Saturday.
Pittsburgh police responded to reports of a fight at the Hotel Monaco in the 600 block of William Penn Place around 2:30 a.m.
Police said a fight had broken out between a group of males, who were guests at the hotel. Police found Brown in the hallway of the eighth floor, unresponsive and in critical condition.
Police have interviewed those involved in the fight and witnesses but have not made any arrests.
Police said the investigation is ongoing, and that they are consulting the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office about whether or not to file charges.
According to police, the parties involved in the fight did not know each other.
The medical examiner has not released the cause or manner of Brown’s death.