CHARLEROI – Details of a June 28 motion involving a “confidential employment matter” in the borough continue to remain under wraps following Wednesday’s council meeting.
However, Charleroi council did direct solicitor Sean Logue to assume handling Right-to-Know requests, a duty previously handled by borough Manager Matt Staniszewski, who was suspended without pay for 10 days on June 14. Council cited “disrespectful behavior” as the reason for his suspension.
Councilwoman Nancy Ellis, who volunteered June 28 to handle those requests, submitted her resignation as Right-To-Know Officer Wednesday. She was concerned her role on council would create a conflict of interest.
“I feel Sean should do it,” Ellis said Wednesday. “What if I would make a mistake inadvertently? I would prefer if (he) would look them over. ... How do I know for sure what I can give out legally and not jeopardize the borough in any manner?”
Staniszewski has yet to return to work, even though he was eligible on June 26, nor was he in attendance at the last two council meetings. His name, normally listed with other borough officials at the top of the meeting agenda, was not part of the last two agendas.
Shortly after being suspended, Staniszewski said he had retained legal counsel to address what he called “improper actions of council.” He could not be reached for comment Thursday.
Council President Frank Paterra, who was not at Wednesday’s meeting, said Thursday that he hoped to see Staniszewski return to work. He also said he had spoken to Staniszewski about his “people skills.”
“I’ll never vote to get rid of him,” Paterra said. “He’s done a lot of good for this borough. I’m not going to vote for another borough manager.”
He added that he never wanted to hire a borough manager since council was elected to handle borough matters.
The vague June 28 motion is less than what is required by Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act, according to Melissa Melewsky, legal counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.
“What are they voting on?” Melewsky said last week. “Taking an action like this just raises more questions than it answers. Folks should not have to wonder what their elected officials just did at a public meeting.”
Logue said Wednesday that the matter is expected to be discussed at the July 12 meeting.
“There is a confidential employment matter going on and we can get sued if we discuss that in public,” Logue said last week. “The public will have a chance to comment on it, but not until after the confidential phase is wrapped up. ... If council takes some kind of action, the public will be made aware.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.