hildreth

Michaela Marie Hildreth

The Greene County woman who shot her boyfriend’s estranged wife during a heated argument over their mutual love interest while at a Chartiers Township mobile park last year was sentenced to serve time in a state prison.

Michaela Marie Hildreth, 28, of Nineveh, was sentenced Monday by Judge Valarie Costanzo to serve 7 to 14 years in prison for shooting Amy Mruk during the fight in the 200 block of Moon Road on July 20, 2022, in which one of the stray bullets struck a nearby house where a family of three was sleeping.

